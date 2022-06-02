FCC filing for Sonos Sub Mini confirms cylindrical design, summer launch likely

Rendering via The Verge

After hearing rumblings about the Sonos Sub Mini for some time, last month we got a look at the expected design from The Verge. Now FCC filings have confirmed the cylindrical form factor and could also hint at a launch happening soon.

Sonos just launched its most affordable soundbar to date with “Ray.” And what may launch as the company’s next product will serve as a good companion for the compact Ray and Beam soundbars.

Last month we got a detailed look at the Sonos Sub Mini thanks to a rendering created by The Verge after seeing leaked pictures of the product.

Now a Sonos FCC filing (via The Verge) has revealed the bottom of the Sonos Sub Mini and confirmed the expected design is accurate.

The FCC image also states there is a black and white variant, which makes sense to match the options that the Ray and Beam soundbars (and the rest of Sonos products) come in.

Sonos Sub Mini price?

At this point, Sonos only has one sub, the Sub gen 3 at $749. That’s not a good fit for smaller spaces or priced to go with the $279 or $449 Ray and Beam soundbars. The Sub Mini will definitely come with a more affordable price tag, but it’s unclear exactly what it will be.

However, one hint, the Sub Mini was tested with the Beam soundbar. If Sonos recommends that as the best pairing, it could end up being priced closer to the $500 range than the Ray’s $279.

The FCC filing could mean we don’t have much longer to wait before seeing the launch of the anticipated Sub Mini. As noted by The Verge, two recent examples were the Sonos Roam launching about a month after the FCC filing and the Sonos Ray arriving two months after the FCC filing.

While there’s no guarantee, a summer launch of the Sonos Sub Mini could be likely.

Sonos Voice Control and Sonos Ray deliveries

Meanwhile, Sonos just launched its Voice Control feature yesterday that works with Apple Music and the first deliveries of the Sonos Ray start arriving next week on June 7.

