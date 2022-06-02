Swift Student Challenge winners show off WWDC 22 swag and free AirPods Pro

As part of the WWDC 2022 event, Apple has launched another edition of the Swift Student Challenge so that young developers can be awarded due to their projects created with Apple’s Swift Playgrounds 4. After being notified last week, the winning students are now receiving AirPods Pro and WWDC 2022 outerwear as a gift.

As shared by some developers on Twitter, they have just received their awards for winning this year’s Swift Student Challenge. Those who have been selected by the company are getting a free year of Apple Developer Program membership, as well as an exclusive sweater and black beanie with WWDC branding and the Apple logo in yellow.

In addition to the outerwear, the winning developers also received a pack of exclusive WWDC 2022 themed pins. But more than that, for the first time ever, this year’s Swift Student Challenge winners also got AirPods Pro as gifts.

Last year, the outerwear included a hoody and beanie plus six fun WWDC21 pins.

Here’s how the company described the challenge back there:

We continue our long-standing support of students around the world who love to code with this year’s exciting Swift Student Challenge. Showcase your passion for coding by creating an incredible Swift Playgrounds app project on the topic of your choice. Winners will receive exclusive WWDC22 outerwear, a customized pin set, and one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program.

WWDC 2022 is set to begin Monday, June 6 with an opening keynote at 10AM PT. At the event, Apple is expected to introduce iOS 16, macOS 13, and other updates to its operating systems. Check out how to watch the event live.

