Apple Maps rating system now available to users in Germany

Hallo Deutschland! While Apple’s been improving Apple Maps in Germany recently, a new update now lets users customize their experiences a bit more. Now, the Apple Maps’ own rating system is available to users in Germany. Additionally, the tech giant has improved the app’s display, and released more detailed street views.

Apple’s rating system is now integrated in Maps to view details of restaurants, museums, and more. With this update, users can give a thumbs up or thumbs down rating and upload their own photos from their experience at certain locations. This helps give potential visitors to these locations a better idea of if it’s worth their time.

The rating system in Apple Maps has been available in the US and Canada since last year. There’s still the previous external rating system within the app that users can make use of as well. Also, Apple Maps integrates with trip planning and rating apps like Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Foursquare.

According to iphone-ticker.de:

Anyone who chooses to contribute to the new ratings database agrees to Apple’s Terms of Use for Ratings and Photos. At the end of these extensive guidelines is a keyword list of those points that Apple does not want to see in this context. In addition to content-related exclusion criteria, this also includes technical specifications, for example, the submitted photos must be good and sufficiently large and may only be in JPEG, PNG or HEIC formats.

Any German users looking forward to checking this out? Is the rating system something any of you utilize? Let us know your thoughts.

Screenshot source: iphone-ticker.de

