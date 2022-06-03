Satechi launches USB-C Slim Dock for M1 iMac with front-facing I/O and SSD expansion slot

Satechi is out today with a sharp new dock for the M1 iMac. The aluminum USB-C Slim Dock brings USB-C, USB-A, and SD card readers within reach while also offering a tool-free NVMe SSD slot to easily expand your iMac’s storage.
Satechi announced the launch in a press release this morning. As the name implies, the USB-C Slim Dock is very thin, just about the same depth as Apple’s Magic Keyboard. The dock is designed to rest perfectly over the M1 iMac’s stand and matches the aesthetic very nicely.
USB-C Slim Dock specs:
- 1x upstream USB-C port
- 1x downstream USB-C port – USB 3.2 gen 2 up to 10 Gbps
- 1x USB-A 3.2 gen 2 port – up to 10 Gbps
- 2x USB-A 2.0 ports – up to 480 Mbps
- MicroSD and SD card readers
- Tool-free NVMe enclosure – works with M.2 NVME SSDs or M.2 SATA SSDs
- Speeds up to 10 Gbps for NVME, 6 Gbps for SATA
- Aluminum build available in silver and blue
- Priced at $149.99 (20% off with code IMAC20 until June 13)
With nice attention to detail, the USB-C Slim Dock matches the exact footprint of Apple’s Magic Keyboard (without numpad version) for a neat and clean place to organize your desk when you’re done with work.
The USB-C Slim Dock for M1 iMac is available now direct from Satechi for $149.99. But through June 13, you can use code “IMAC20” at checkout to save 20%.
9to5Mac’s Take
As long as you don’t need Thunderbolt performance, the USB-C Slim Dock looks like it blends a perfectly matching iMac aesthetic, great functionality, and an affordable price in a svelte package.
Especially with the 20% off launch promotion, this looks like a compelling way to not only bring convenient access to your ports, but you’re also getting the bonus of being able to add affordable SSD storage to your M1 iMac with the integrated NVMe/SATA slot.
Previous 9to5Mac Satechi reviews:
- Satechi Slim X3 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard review: A more affordable alternative to the Magic Keyboard
- Review: Satechi’s compact Pro Hub Mini brings even more I/O to your MacBook Pro
- Review: Satechi’s GaN charger lineup with up to 108W is perfect for MacBook, iPhone, and iPad
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.