WWDC 2022: iPadOS 16 finally brings the Weather app to the iPad

Chance Miller

- Jun. 6th 2022 11:36 am PT

0

After 12 years, the iPad is finally gaining its own version of the Weather app. Starting with iPadOS 16 this year, the Weather app is coming to iPad users everywhere. The Weather app on iPad features a design similar to the Weather app on iPhone with a modular design, maps, and more.

The Weather app on iPhone got a completely redesign with iOS 15 last year, and now that design is coming to iPhone. The Weather app, along with the announcement of a new WeatherKit API, comes as Apple is set to discontinue the Dark Sky weather app that it acquired a couple of years ago.

The Weather app on the iPad is long overdue. Even when iPadOS 16 added larger Weather widgets, tapping on the Weather widget just routed you to the clunky Weather Channel website.

You can learn more about what’s new in iPadOS 16 right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.