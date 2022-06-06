WWDC 2022: iPadOS 16 finally brings the Weather app to the iPad

After 12 years, the iPad is finally gaining its own version of the Weather app. Starting with iPadOS 16 this year, the Weather app is coming to iPad users everywhere. The Weather app on iPad features a design similar to the Weather app on iPhone with a modular design, maps, and more.

The Weather app on iPhone got a completely redesign with iOS 15 last year, and now that design is coming to iPhone. The Weather app, along with the announcement of a new WeatherKit API, comes as Apple is set to discontinue the Dark Sky weather app that it acquired a couple of years ago.

The Weather app on the iPad is long overdue. Even when iPadOS 16 added larger Weather widgets, tapping on the Weather widget just routed you to the clunky Weather Channel website.

You can learn more about what’s new in iPadOS 16 right here.

