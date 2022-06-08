TikTok users can now rock Memoji-like Avatars in new update

TikTok is bringing Memoji-like Avatars through its latest update as a way for creators to “showcase their individuality.” However, these new Avatars look awfully similar to Apple’s Memoji. The social media giant has announced TikTok Avatars, allowing users to customize through hairstyles, piercings, accessories, and makeup.

The Avatars are very Memoji-like

TikTok’s aim for these Memoji-like Avatars is to be “truly representative of all who are on TikTok.” Additionally, users have inclusive features like an array of outfits and accurate skin tones and hair colors and textures to choose. The company also says it’s eager to accept feedback from its community on ways it can continue to improve its diversity and inclusion efforts.

TikTok says:

We’re excited to see how people use Avatars to express their creativity and continue exploring ways to bring Avatars into more TikTok experiences, building spaces across TikTok for self-expression and expanding on the ways people connect and create across our global community.

How to set up your TikTok Avatar

In the TikTok app, open the effects section and search for “Avatar effect.” In this screen, you can start personalizing your Avatar to your desire. Once complete, you can start recording videos with your Avatar, and it will mimic your motions as you gesture and move.

9to5Mac’s Take

The feature is out today for anyone eager to make a virtual version of themselves. While I’m not sure what to think of them yet, I’m sure Avatars will be a hit on the platform. But for now, I’ll take my beloved Memoji. Overall, what do you think of the new Memoji-like Avatars from TikTok? Will you make your own?

