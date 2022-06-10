Grand Central Apple Store union efforts receive backing from Communications Workers of America

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) is now supporting union organizing efforts at Apple’s Grand Central Station Store in New York City. Together with Fruit Stand Workers United (FSWU), the CWA and Workers United will help the flagship store in its ongoing work to form a union. In a press release, it was stated that Workers United is also the union behind the Starbucks Workers United campaign.

Starbucks workers who have been organizing – and winning – union representation across the country with Workers United’s support have inspired retail workers at Apple, Verizon Wireless, and many other companies. We appreciate the confidence that the Fruit Stand Workers United organizing committee has in our plan to build worker power at Apple. We look forward to continuing to learn from and collaborate with Workers United as we help workers win a union voice on the job. Chris Shelton, President of the Communications Workers of America

The Grand Central store began the unionization process in April, branding the initiative as “Fruit Stand Workers United”. With over 270 employees, Grand Central is fighting for higher wages, improved working conditions, better retirement, among other items.

Unions are forming across the world

The unionization process has spread to other Apple Stores across the country. Retail locations in Kentucky and Maryland are also unionizing, with efforts recently halted in Atlanta. However, to combat unionization, Apple has hired notorious anti-union legal team Littler Mendelson for help. It’s also been accused of union busting, potentially breaking labor laws by holding anti-union talks with staff.

When we think about the next step in mobilizing our peers into power, we can only fight back the endless union busting and fear tactics on a larger scale. Through Workers United, we have learned what we can expect from Littler, and we are prepared. By joining forces with CWA, we intend to participate with countless other stores to achieve workers’ rights across Apple Retail in the U.S. and we believe we will succeed. Anthony Viola, a member of Fruit Stand Workers United

Unionization efforts have also begun across the pond. For instance, an Apple Store in Glasgow, Scotland has now joined a union representing retail workers in the UK. The team’s reasonings for unionizing are the same as in the US and boil down to one thing; better pay to meet the higher costs of living.

Workers United and CWA are playing to win

We will maintain close communication between Workers United and CWA. Our shared experiences of dealing with Littler will inform and strengthen the organizing that is taking place both at Starbucks and at Apple. Workers United knows the Littler playbook all too well now. Lynne Fox, International President of Workers United

