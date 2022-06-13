WebEx enhances meetings with Move to Mobile feature for seamlessly moving from desktop to iPhone and CarPlay

With more employers transitioning to hybrid work comes more ways to stay connected while on the go. Today, Webex announced its new feature, Move to Mobile, for Apple CarPlay.

Through the power of Webex and iOS, we’re excited to announce Move to Mobile, for a seamless transition from desktop to iPhone, as well as updates to Webex on CarPlay.

With Move to Mobile, you can easily transition between Mac and iPhone by scanning a QR code. And for when you need to move the meeting to your car, just plug in your iPhone to CarPlay and you’re good to go. The feature is built into Webex Meetings and seems simple, as shown in the YouTube video below.

Video from Webex’s YouTube Channel

Additionally, when your meeting ends, you can view upcoming calls and join others directly from CarPlay. It’s an easy way to connect to your meetings without looking at your iPhone.

More Move to Mobile features coming from Webex

Webex mentions that in August, it’ll be extending the CarPlay integration to include listening to previous recordings. This feature is perfect for when you need to catch up on a meeting you may have missed.

At Webex by Cisco, we started with an all-new Webex app for iPad, and earlier this year announced the ability to use AirPlay on Webex devices, eliminating the need to find the right cord or connection when sharing content with colleagues. Just connect wirelessly and share your iPhone, iPad, and Mac screen – whether together in a meeting room, or remote in a video call. Now, by updating Webex on CarPlay, we’re delivering even more flexibility that today’s workers need and want.

