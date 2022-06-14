Adobe Lightroom adds video support, compare view, AI-powered presets and red-eye removal, more

Adobe is out today with a host of updates for Lightroom and Lightroom Classic for Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android. Headlining the new release is video support coming to the software alongside many new presets including AI-powered ones, adaptive presets, smart red-eye removal, a brand-new compare view, and much more.

Adobe announced all the details in a blog post this morning saying that all the new features will start “rolling out today and will be available to everyone by the end of the week.”

It’s a major update with the leading new feature being the support for video editing in Lightroom and Lightroom Classic for Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, and the web. The other big changes include lots of upgrades for presets: AI-powered adaptive plus five new premium options, red-eye removal also powered by AI, a new compare view, masks, Community search, and more.

Video in Lightroom and Lightroom Classic

Here’s how Adobe describes the new video support in Lightroom:

“The same edit controls that you already use to make your photography shine can now be used with your videos as well! Not only can you use Lightroom’s editing capabilities to make your video clips look their best, you can also copy and paste edit settings between photos and videos, allowing you to achieve a consistent aesthetic across both your photos and videos. Presets, including Premium Presets and Lightroom’s AI-powered Recommended Presets, can also be used with videos. Lightroom also allows you to trim off the beginning or end of a video clip to highlight the part of the video that is most important.”

Presets

Presets get some nice upgrades with the new Adobe Lightroom.

“You are now able to adjust the intensity of presets that you apply to your photos and videos. Do you wish that the preset was just a little stronger? Or a little more subtle? Now you can easily adjust any preset to your liking.”

Adobe Lightroom also gets a whole “class of presets” with Adaptive Presets (Mac/Windows).

“Building on the powerfully advanced Artificial Intelligence capabilities of the Select Sky and Select Subject masks, it’s now possible to apply presets which automatically target a particular part of the photo. Our first two sets of Adaptive Presets include presets for making skies dramatic, and for making the subject of your photo really pop. These presets allow you to access the power of AI masking with the ease of a single click.”

Finally, there are five new Premium Presets in today’s update (Mac/iOS, Windows, Android, web):

Portraits: Black & White — a beautiful set of presets for black and white portraiture, created by Ayesha Kazim.

— a beautiful set of presets for black and white portraiture, created by Ayesha Kazim. Portraits: Edgy — these presets created by Jessy J. will take your portraits to the next level.

— these presets created by Jessy J. will take your portraits to the next level. Portraits: Group — these presets are specially crafted by Chelsi LeBarre to make your group shots standout, so that your friends and family always look their best.

— these presets are specially crafted by Chelsi LeBarre to make your group shots standout, so that your friends and family always look their best. Subject: Concerts — your photos of concerts and other live performances will look incredible with these presets from Megan Sumpton.

— your photos of concerts and other live performances will look incredible with these presets from Megan Sumpton. Video: Creative — to go along with Lightroom’s fantastic new video features, these stylish and creative presets, created by Stu Maschwitz, are specially optimized to work well with videos.

AI-based red-eye removal

“Flash photography can sometimes cause eyes to glow red. Lightroom now allows you to remove the red-eye with a single click. No need to manually circle each eye in your picture — Lightroom’s AI will find all the eyes automatically and remove red-eye if necessary.”

Compare View

The new Compare View makes it easy to get a side-by-side look at your content:

Adobe Lightroom also gets improvements with Community Search and Community Remix, updates to masking, local storage management and more.

Learn more in the full blog post from Adobe.

Adobe Lightroom runs from $9.99/month for access on all of your devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: