Some Sonos buyers were sent extra speakers they didn’t order and got charged for them, too

Smart speaker maker Sonos has accidentally shipped customers more than what they ordered, according The Verge. In addition to sending extra speakers, the company has charged for these products and wants them sent back. While Sonos is refunding the incorrect charges, customers want a discount for putting up with the inconvenience.

Customers receive extra speakers from Sonos

Two customers told The Verge that they each ordered one Sonos Move and received three extra speakers. Another customer has over $2,000 in false charges after ordering one of the $399 Sonos Move speakers. After receiving a total of seven speakers, Sonos will offer the refund within 10 business days.

Customers also reported to Reddit about their Sonos shipping woes. The issues weren’t exclusive to Sonos Move; some users got additional Roam and Ray speakers (along with the charges).

Sonos says these issues are “rare”

Meanwhile, the company sent an emailed notice to affected customers, apologizing for the inconvenience. The email from Chief Information Officer, Ruth Sleeter states:

A recent update to our systems resulted in some orders being processed multiple times. Unfortunately, you were affected by this error and will receive multiple shipments of your order. I want to personally apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. You have not been charged and will receive prepaid return labels for any excess orders to this email address within 2-3 business days. To make this as easy as possible for you, we are happy to schedule pick-up with our carrier. Please reply to this email or call our priority support line at 1 800-680-3527 between 7 AM and 4 PM PT, Monday through Friday. Again, we are truly sorry. Thank you for being a valued customer and supporting Sonos. Issues like this are rare, and we will do everything we can to make it right. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with any additional questions or concerns.

9to5Mac’s Take

It’s not sure how many total customers are affected by the issue, and it was probably exciting for some as they thought they would get to keep the extra speakers for free. This is likely to hurt Sonos’ reputation some but I’m sure the company will recover in time. The Verge also brings up a good point; according to the FTC, customers may not have to pay if they don’t return the speakers. The Federal Trade Commission’s website states:

By law, companies can’t send unordered merchandise to you, then demand payment. That means you never have to pay for things you get but didn’t order. You also don’t have to return unordered merchandise. You’re legally entitled to keep it as a free gift.

While it’s certainly an inconvenience, some lucky customers may get away with keeping the extra speakers. Were you one of the customers impacted? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: