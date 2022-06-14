Keychron launches Q5 ‘almost full-size’ custom mechanical Mac keyboard with aluminum build

Following up on its impressive work with keyboards like the K2, Keychron is out with its latest mechanical keyboard for Mac, the fully customizable Q5. With an aluminum body, “almost full-size” design, RGB backlighting, Gateron G Pro switches, and much more, the Keychron Q5 looks like a compelling mechanical keyboard for Mac.

Keychron has launched the Q5 with orders now open. The new aluminum custom mechanical keyboard for Mac is available fully assembled, barebone, barebone ISO, and more in three base colors: carbon black, silver grey, and navy blue (most variants available now).

Switch options for the fully assembled models include Gateron G Pro Red, Blue, or Brown.

Keychron Q5 features:

96% almost full-size layout

QMK/VIA support

Double-gasket design

CNC-machined 6063 aluminum body

Built for macOS but also features Windows support

Hot-swappable

South-facing RGB

OSA PBT keycaps

1000 Hz polling rate

USB-C connectivity

Here’s an exploded view of the Keychron Q5 design:

The Q5 comes with keycaps for both Mac and Windows, with a simple switch on the back to toggle between the operating systems. Included in the box is a USB-C to USB-C cable along with all the other tools needed to customize your Q5.

Keychron says its new mechanical keyboard for Mac sets the best example for “efficient space usage” as it “has a compact 96% layout design while retaining all the essential functions and number keys.”

Keychron is also putting a lot of attention into detail like the aluminum body:

“The entire metal body is crafted with 6063 aluminum that is processed through CNC machined, polished, anodized, sandblasted, and undergoes 24 more manufacturing stages to make this solid metal piece of art that is the Q5.”

The Keychron Q5 mechanical keyboard for Mac is now available from $185 for the fully assembled model and $165 for the barebone version. Stay tuned for a full review coming soon!

In the meantime, here’s a look at why my colleague Jeff Benjamin feels the previously released Keychron K2 v2 is one of the best accessories you can pick up for Mac.

