Apple Camp 2022 sessions return to retail stores worldwide, register now

Apple is bringing back free community programming to retail locations worldwide. Apple Camp is returning to Apple Stores, bringing free sessions to children and families each week from June 20 to August 31.

The Apple Camp program has been running for 20 years and now offers two-hour formats. Participants will have the chance to create their own digital comic book about “protecting and celebrating the planet.”

We can’t wait for campers and their families to ignite their imaginations as they learn from our team members and each other during Apple Camp. This special program has provided a space for connection and learning in our stores around the world for the past 20 years, and we’re thrilled to be hosting these experiences again. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People

Creative Pros will lead the new Apple Camp activity, Art Lab: Comic Book Adventure with Your Family. Kids ages 8 to 12 can use an iPad Pro to draw and add stickers to their own comic books.

After dreaming up a story about protecting the planet, campers and their families will take an iPad outside to find inspiration in their surroundings.

Sessions will be indoors and outdoors and Apple is supplying the iPads for the session. It’s a great chance for kids and parents to learn from Apple experts and connect with your local community. Apple Camp also offers a downloadable Camp Field Guide with 20 at-home iPad activities.

Registration for Apple Camp is now open.

