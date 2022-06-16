Deals: Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ editions hit $318, AirPods 3 from $115, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now live with new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ models at $318. That’s alongside a 1-day iPhone 12 Pro Max discount and AirPods 3 from $115. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ cellular editions fall to new lows of $318

Nike is now offering Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ 44mm GPS + Cellular for $318 in both Space Gray and Silver styles. While you’d have typically paid $529 before, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at 39% off and $79 below our previous mention. This is also quite the rare overall discount as the second price cut of the year.

Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of more recent noteworthy functionality to your wrist headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than previous models, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity alongside the even sportier Nike+ band and some exclusive Watch faces. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

iPhone 12 Pro Max sees 1-day refurb discount to $750

Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation certified refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models starting at $95 – our top pick is the iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB in three styles for $750. Down from the original $1,099 price tag, this is matching the all-time low at $349 off for only the second time and as rare of a discount as they come overall.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives as the largest of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, you’ll find the recently refreshed square form-factor that harks back to older models. Alongside Ceramic Shield glass on the back, there’s also a 3-sensor camera array as well as 128GB or more of onboard storage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

AirPods 3 deliver MagSafe charging, Spatial Audio, and more

Various retailers is currently offering Apple’s latest AirPods 3 from $115. Marking a return to some of the best prices yet, these are down from the usual $179 price tag in both new and refurbished conditions.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package.

