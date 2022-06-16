Have a 3D printer? Here’s how to make your own iPhone mount for Continuity Camera in macOS Ventura

One of the most impressive new features announced at WWDC this year is something called Continuity Camera – this feature allows you to use your iPhone as your webcam both wired and wirelessly. Ahead of macOS Ventura and iOS 16 being released to the public, we’re already seeing some creative ways to mount your iPhone to the top of your Mac.

What is Continuity Camera?

Continuity Camera is an impressive feature that lets you use your iPhone as your Mac’s camera, with a few nice bonuses on top. The feature supports Center Stage, a feature that first debuted on the iPad and adjusts the framing as you move to keep you centered in the frame.

Continuity Camera also supports Portrait mode as well as a Studio Light feature that “artfully dims the background and illuminates your face.”

One of the most impressive features, however, is something called Desk View. This feature uses the Ultra Wide lens on your iPhone to act as an overhead camera while using Continuity Camera:

Using the Ultra Wide camera on iPhone, Desk View lets you show what’s on your desk during a video conference. It mimics an overhead camera and lets you share your desk and your face at the same time, with no need for complicated setup.

During the WWDC keynote, Apple showcased some upcoming mount options from Belkin, the popular third-party accessory maker. The options teased included ones made from aluminum and plastic, with a release date of “later this year.”

If you don’t want to wait until later this year, or you don’t want to pay what will surely be some steep prices from Belkin, a new 3D-printable mount has already hit the web. Created by Jonathan Wight, there are two variations available: one designed for the iMac and one designed for the MacBook Pro.

These 3D printed designs are a simple way to mount your iPhone to the top of your Mac for using Continuity Camera. It uses a MagSafe charging puck to hold your iPhone in place, with small ledges to hang over your Mac’s display for the ideal webcam placement.

Even with Apple teaming up with Belkin for some official mounts designed for Continuity Camera, we expect to see a ton of different options emerge over the coming months. We’ll be sure to round them up on 9to5Mac as they roll in.

For now, you can check out this 3D-printable Continuity Camera mount right here.

