Microsoft brings Defender security dashboard for 365 subscribers to iPhone and Mac

Microsoft is working to make your and your family’s online experience safer. Today the company is launching its new Defender security dashboard for 365 subscribers. Users on iPhone, Mac, Windows, and Android devices have access to the Microsoft Defender security app that utilizes existing antivirus software or other protections.

Microsoft Defender is simplified online security that meets you and your family where you are by bringing multiple protections together into a single dashboard. It provides online protection across the devices you and your family use. It offers tips and recommendations to strengthen your protection further. And, as you grow your digital footprint by adding family members and devices, Defender grows with you and keeps your defenses up-to-date using trusted technology.

According to The Verge, Microsoft Defender’s features will vary by which platform. For instance, on iPhone and iPad, Microsoft Defender users won’t have antivirus protection. However, they’ll have some phishing protections alongside their dashboard that features alerts for their other devices.

Additionally, the new app includes security alerts for your devices to ensure maximum protection. While not on iPhone, you can also view Microsoft Defender’s cybersecurity tips on your Mac or Windows computer.

Introducing Microsoft Defender, an easy-to-use protection app that helps keep your entire family safe from online threats: https://t.co/cVsay575w6 pic.twitter.com/XecTpUSDIe — Microsoft 365 (@Microsoft365) June 16, 2022

This is just the start. As we look forward, we will continue to bring more protections together under a single dashboard, including features like identity theft protection and secure online connection. Microsoft Defender is simplified online security that grows with you and your family to help keep you safe. Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President, Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management

Since Microsoft Defender is included with a 365 subscription, will you try it out on your iPhone or Mac? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

