Ulysses 27 now supports creating and publishing tables on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Ulysses 27 has just been released with a powerful new feature that users of the writing editor app will very much appreciate – the ability to add Tables on the iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Here’s what else is new with version 27 of Ulysses.

Ulysses finally features full tables support on all devices with version 27. With that, you can create, edit, import, export, publish, and more. The app goes in-depth with all the things you can do with this feature, in its press release:

Quickly create tables in the editor

Set header rows and columns

Align columns left, right, or center

Size columns to either stretch or fit

Merge cells horizontally (colspan)

Comfortably add, move or delete rows and columns

Add a caption

Import from DOCX (Word), HTML, and Markdown

Export to PDF, DOCX (Word), HTML, ePub, and Markdown

Publish to WordPress, Ghost, and Micro.blog

The app also made some other changes for tables to work seamlessly with other features. Filters, “Search & Replace,” and ULSS now support and understand what a table is. Ulysses brings dashboard support as well.

Apart from that, the app brings some other improvements with version 27. Markup in footnotes, annotations, and notes now uses adequate styling instead of tinted text in the iOS and macOS versions of the app.

There are also some other new features for Mac users with Ulysses 27:

The Markup Bar now offers much smarter suggestions ;

Several items on the Markup Bar have been renamed, so they’re easier to read and understand (e.g. “List” instead of “Dashed List”, “Annotate” instead of “Annotation”);

The Markup panel now works inside footnotes and annotations.

Ulysses is a free app that offers a subscription plan to unlock all of its features. A monthly subscription is $5.99 and a yearly subscription is $49.99. Students can use the app at a discounted price of $11.99 per six months. The discount is granted from within the app. For existing subscribers, Ulysses 27 is a free update. You can download it here.

