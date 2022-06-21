Deals: Spigen Gold Box Apple accessory sale from $6, Brydge MAX Keyboard Case, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by another chance to score an all-time low on the latest Apple TV 4K at $49 off. That’s alongside a 1-day Spigen Apple Gold Box sale from $6 as well as the Twelve South AirFly Pro audio adapter at $47. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Update: Shortly after publishing, Amazon sadly raised the price on us for the Apple TV 4K.

Spigen Gold Box discounts Apple accessories from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of iPhone and Android accessories ranging from cases for the latest smartphones to chargers and more from $6. Headlining is the Spigen ArcDock 65W GaN III Charger at $29. Down from $60, today’s offer is not only a 50% discount, but also an extra $12 under our previous mention to mark a new all-time low.

Featuring a 65W output, this GaN III charger sports four ports including dual USB-C and a pair of USB-A slots. Ideal for refueling everything from your iPhone to a MacBook and more, the ArcDock is a capable solution for travel or just streamlining your charging setup. Get a better idea of what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Brydge 11 MAX+ keyboard case complements your 11-inch iPad Pro/Air

The official Brydge Amazon storefront now offers its 11 MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case for $150. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, is the second-best price to date overall, and $10 under our previous mention. Delivering one of the more premium physical typing experiences in the Brydge stable, its MAX+ case brings an aluminum build to your 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air 5.

The backlit keyboard pairs with a built-in trackpad that supports multi-touch gestures, and connects over Bluetooth with 3-month battery life. Brydge also complements the MacBook-like folio design with a magnetic design that makes it easy to dock or remove your tablet from the keyboard cover. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look.

Apple TV 4K scores another chance at all-time low of $49 off

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple TV 4K 64GB with Siri Remote for $150. Normally fetching $199, today’s offer is delivering a match of the all-time low at $49 off while marking only the second time we’ve seen this steep of a discount. The latest Apple TV 4K arrives with a redesigned Siri Remote as one of the main selling points, but there are plenty of other enhancements in store, too.

Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity. There’s of course all of the usual access to all of the popular streaming services, as well as Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support. Not to mention, the new display calibration feature that ensures content looks its best. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

Twelve South AirFly Pro audio adapter hits $47

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South AirFly Pro Audio Adapter for $47. Normally fetching $55, today’s offer amounts to the first discount of the year while coming within $5 of our previous holiday mention from December. AirFly Pro unlocks the Bluetooth capabilities of your iPhone or smartphone by plugging into anything with a standard AUX port.

Whether you’re wanting to pair two sets of headphones to a Switch or send audio to your car’s entertainment system, the adapter is up to the task. It packs 16-hour battery life alongside USB-C charging, and is a great travel companion to keep in the EDC. You can dive into our launch coverage for some additional insight, too. Plus, more models from $42.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

