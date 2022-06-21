iWork update brings new features to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote with version 12.1

After two months, the iWork suite is being updated from version 12.0 to 12.1. With that, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are receiving general improvements and new functions so iPhone, iPad, and Mac users can take advantage of them.

With version 12.0 of the iWork suite, Apple brought modern automation to the Mac apps with Shortcuts. Now, the company is improving them with the following features.

For Keynote, Apple adds three new features:

Add subtle movement and visual interest to your presentation with dynamic backgrounds that move continuously as you transition from slide to slide;

Select from new animated themes featuring dynamic backgrounds;

Skip or unskip all slides in a collapsed group.

Pages are also getting a nice update with version 12.1:

Use mail merge to quickly create personalized letters, cards, and envelopes for multiple recipients;

Select from stylish new templates for event invitations and students certificates;

Export your Pages documents as TXT files.

Last but not least, Numbers was the only app from the iWork suite with just a small tweak:

Improved performance when inserting rows and columns in large tables.

This is the first update to the iWork suite after Apple announced iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS 13 Ventura. These operating systems will be available later this fall, as the company is still in the early days of beta testing them.

Different from the past version, both iOS and macOS updates from the iWork suite is the same, meaning you’ll have all the same features and improvements available with all devices.

Since Apple just released these new versions to the iWork suite, it might take a while for you to download them on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

What is your favorite feature Apple’s adding today for Pages, Keynote, and Numbers? Please, share your thoughts in the comment section below.

