Apple Smart Folio iPad Pro cases start at $37 in today’s best deals, AirTag covers $21, more

All of today’s discounts are headlined by Apple Smart Folio iPad Pro cases starting at $37. That’s alongside offical leather/silicone AirTag Loops from $21 and the very first discounts on Moment’s new iPhone MagSafe mounts. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Smart Folio iPad Pro cases from $37

Today only, Woot is discounting an assortment of Apple Smart Folio cases for various iPad models. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee being applied in any other case. A top pick has the Smart Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro down to $45 in a variety of colors. While you’d have originally paid $99, today’s offer delivers a new 2022 low at 55% off while marking one of the lowest prices to date overall, as well. Wrapping your 12.9-inch iPad Pro in one of Apple’s official cases, the Smart Folio protects both the front and back of your device. On top of doubling as a stand for watching videos or taking notes, the folding folio cover provides sleep and wake functionality. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package.

Also included in the sale today, Woot is also discounting the smaller version of Apple’s Smart Folio. Compatible with both 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air, this model has dropped down to $37 from the original $79 price tag. Much like its larger counterpart detailed above, this is also a new 2022 low at $31 under our previous mention from January. Aside from being geared towards the smaller of Apple’s Pro tablets, this Smart Folio delivers all of the same features as above in just a more compact package.

Apple’s official leather/silicone AirTag Loops now on sale from $21

Amazon is now offering the official Apple AirTag Leather Loop in Saddle Brown for $29. Normally fetching $39, today’s offer is a new all-time low at 26% off while beating the previous mention by $3. Other styles are also on sale from $24, as well. Whether you picked up a more affordable alternative right when you first scored AirTags or have been holding out for a sizable discount on first-party accessories, today’s AirTag Loop deals finally let you bring the usual Apple quality into your everyday carry. Comprised of specially tanned European leather, each of the AirTags holders use a looping design to firmly attach to bags, luggage, and really anything else.

If you can live without the more premium look and feel, Apple’s official silicone AirTag Loops are a notable alternative that are also on sale right now. Courtesy of Amazon, three different styles are on sale from $21 including White, Electric Orange, and Sunflower. Each one is sitting at the best price yet from the usual $29 going rate, as well. You’ll find much of the same versatile design as above, just made out of Apple’s usual premium polyurethane material.

Moment’s new iPhone MagSafe mounts see first discounts

Moment is now offering the very first discounts on its new MagSafe iPhone 13 mounts. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst these, a favorite is the Moment Mobile Filmmaker Cage at $110. Down from $120, this is a new all-time low at $10 off and the first chance to save since launching earlier in the spring. Moment’s new Filmmaker Cage arrives as a versatile upgrade to your iPhone 12 or 13 series photography rig. Featuring a series of threaded inserts to go alongside cold shoe mounts, the high-grade aluminum frame gives you the flexibility to mount everything from microphones, LED lights, and even GoPros to the assembly for building out your own shooting setup. Then in the center is one of Moment’s (M)Force for pairing with MagSafe-compatible iPhones. We took a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well.

Alongside the lead deal, the rest of Moment’s recent lineup of MagSafe mounts are also on sale. Delivering the very first discounts on the new accessories, each of these are down to new all-time lows. Check them all out right here from $45.

