Concept imagines M2 iMac with new colors, 27-inch option, no more white bezels

With the first batch of M2 Macs being released, it could be just a matter of time until Apple unveils a new M2 iMac. After the most critical redesign for the line in years with the M1 iMac in 2021, it’s time to wonder what its successor will look like – and a concept imagines just that.

As shared by designer Parker Ortolani on his Twitter, he imagines a new M2 iMac with darker colors with Starlight, Midnight, Green, Pink, and Blue. In addition, Apple would add two different size options for users with 24-inch and 27-inch versions.

Since the company won’t introduce a 27-inch iMac in the near future, after unveiling the Mac Studio with a 27-inch Studio Display, Ortolani thinks the M2 iMac could be the perfect model to bring back another screen option for users.

As you can see in his concept, he brings an approach closer to the Studio Display with black bezels around the screen rather than the white option from the current lineup, which Apple says can easily blend with the ambient.

Like the current M1 iMac, Parker Ortolani imagines an all-new Magic Keyboard with the upcoming M2 iMac – although he doesn’t address the charging port controversy on the Magic Mouse.

Wireless, rechargeable, and vibrant. Magic Keyboard provides an incredible typing experience and fast, easy, and secure authentication for logins and purchases. Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad enables smooth and seamless gestures.

You can see his full concept here.

Everything we know about the upcoming M2 iMac

Little is known about the upcoming M2 iMac. In February, talking about the until-then unreleased new entry-level MacBook Pro, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said that he expected this computer to feature the M2 processor, which would be “one of many Macs in the pipeline with this chip, including refreshes to the 24-inch iMac, entry-level Mac mini, and revamped MacBook Air.”

After that, 9to5Mac was able to independently confirm several new Macs Apple was working to introduce this year, but we found no references for this updated computer. 9to5Mac‘s Filipe Espósito wrote back in April:

According to the report, these machines include a MacBook Air, a MacBook Pro, and a Mac mini with an M2 chip; new MacBook Pros with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips; and a Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon chip “successor to the M1 Ultra chip.” 9to5Mac had previously reported based on independent sources that Apple has been working on these Macs mentioned by Bloomberg.

Last but not least, Gurman also reported in April that Apple was already working on a new M3 iMac to release later next year, which could show that the company could skip the M2 processor for its iMac line.

What are your thoughts on the possible M2 iMac? Share them in the comment section below.

I know it’s hard to care today, but I’ve been working on this M2 iMac concept for a few days… hope y’all like it… pic.twitter.com/vG8qTkNUwI — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) June 24, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: