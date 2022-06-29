Wednesday’s best deals: 10.2-inch iPad $309, official Apple MagSafe charger $36, more

It’s Wednesday! And all of today’s best mid-week deals are now headlined by Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad from $309. That’s alongside a chance to save on Apple’s official MagSafe charger for only the second time this year and the first price cut on TP-Link’s all-new energy monitoring HomeKit smart plugs. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

10.2-inch iPad now starts at $309 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering a mid-week discount on Apple’s latest 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB for $429. Normally fetching $479, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while matching an Amazon all-time low. The savings also continue over to the 64GB model at $309, as well as the first discounts yet on cellular configurations at $49 off.

Regardless of which model you opt for, these all deliver Apple’s latest entry-level 10.2-inch iPad experience that comes powered by the new A13 Bionic chip. Said to be 20% faster than its predecessor, that extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save on Apple’s official MagSafe charger for only the second time this year

Today’s 10.2-inch iPad discount isn’t the only notable chance to save, as Amazon is now offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $36. Marking only the second discount of the year, today’s price cut is down from the usual $39 going rate and an all-around rare chance to save. This is also the best in over a month, as well. It’s not the steepest discount, but this provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities.

As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this MagSafe charger elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset.

TP-Link’s all-new energy monitoring HomeKit smart plugs see first discount

Earlier in the month, TP-Link launched the latest addition to its Kasa lineup with some of its very first smart home offerings to arrive with HomeKit out of the box. Amazon is now offering the first discount yet on the new releases, with the Kasa HomeKit Smart Plug 4-pack dropping to $40. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer is the first discount so far and a new all-time low at $10 off.

Equipped with HomeKit support, the notable features only start there. Alongside access to Siri, there’s also Alexa and Assistant voice control to go with support for the companion app. Not to mention, each smart plug sports energy monitoring support for tracking electricity usage and power vampires. No hub is required, either. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect.

