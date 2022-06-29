Apple Support’s new Community+ program encourages members with ‘special perks’  

Apple is offering new perks and “white-glove experiences” to members who make an impact within its support community. These include unpaid support technicians who are active in helping answer user questions online regarding Apple products and services.

According to a statement by the company:

In the Apple Support Community, we recognize when a member’s positive attitude, expertise, and curiosity to explore new solutions make a big impact in our community. That’s why we created the global Apple Community+ program to honor and celebrate these members! Each year, we invite a small group of contributors from the highest levels of the community to join the program. It’s our way to say thank you and show our appreciation.

While Apple has yet to disclose details of what exactly these special perks include, it’s not the first company to run this kind of program. The Verge also mentions that Microsoft has done a similar program, offering its “Most Valued Professionals” vacations, free software, and training materials. Apple Community+ could do similar offerings; however, it feels unlikely the perks will be of Microsoft’s caliber.

Additionally, we do know that the program is invitation-only and the chance to receive an offer is slim. It also seems that invitations are still in the works; Apple will run the program yearly so there’s always a chance to be recognized another year.

Here’s what the Apple Community+ program is looking for:

We look for shining stars— high-level community members who embody the qualities that make our space warm and welcoming. They’re engaged and active in the community. They share quality content and helpful answers to build their reputation. And most importantly, they’re role models whose character motivates others and elevates our community.

