Apple TV+ to hold panels at Comic-Con for the first time, featuring Severance, For All Mankind and more

Apple TV+ is coming to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time. The company announced today it will be holding panels for Severance, For All Mankind, Mythic Quest, as well as a “storytellers of Apple TV+” roundtable featuring producing talent from For All Mankind, Invasion, Mythic Quest, See, and Foundation.

Apple is also hosting a special Severance experience event for con attendees. At the Hard Rock Hotel, attendees will be induced into Lumon industries and taken through a tour of their first day as a severed worker.

This year San Diego Comic Con runs July 21 through July 24. Exact times and locations of Apple’s panels will be announced soon.

Apple’s presence at Comic-Con includes an “Inside Severance” panel featuring cast and crew from the show, including director Ben Stiller and stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower. This is in addition to the immersive experience being held at the Hard Rock Hotel.

“The Alternate World of For All Mankind” will discuss the happenings of the (ongoing) third season of For All Mankind, featuring a panel including Ronald D. Moore, Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour and Krys Marshall.

Workplace comedy Mythic Quest is also getting a dedicated panel, which will include a sneak peek at the upcoming third season. Cast members at the panel include David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Audi, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Ashly Burch.

Finally, there is a roundtable discussion panel entitled “Storytellers of Apple TV+”. This panel will bring together For All Mankind’s executive producer Ronald D. Moore, Invasion’s executive producer Simon Kinberg, Mythic Quest co-creator Megan Ganz, and See executive producer Jonathan Tropper. Foundation executive producer David S. Goyer will also join via video link, including a preview of the second season.

