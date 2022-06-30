CleanMyMac X adds new menu bar app for monitoring battery health, CPU, and more

CleanMyMac X is one of the more popular utilities for helping rid your Mac of junk by uninstalling apps, deleting old files, and more. In a new update today, CleanMyMac X is adding an all-new menu bar app that lets you control and monitor the health of your Mac right from your menu bar.

The latest version of CleanMyMac X is available for free to all users. MacPaw, the company behind the app, says the goal of the menu bar feature is to “increase the longevity of a Mac by adding five detailed monitors.” These monitors give you information about your Mac’s health, pressure, temperature, and consumption processes.

This includes:

Protection monitoring : Gives quick ideas on how to protect a Mac computer from malware and threats.

: Gives quick ideas on how to protect a Mac computer from malware and threats. Storage and hard drive monitoring : Helps keep track of the available storage, temperature, types of data stored on a drive, and size of trash that users can clean immediately.

: Helps keep track of the available storage, temperature, types of data stored on a drive, and size of trash that users can clean immediately. CPU monitoring : Aside from keeping an eye on the load of the CPU, users can now see the top-consuming apps, the uptime of the system, and watch for unusual activity spikes.

: Aside from keeping an eye on the load of the CPU, users can now see the top-consuming apps, the uptime of the system, and watch for unusual activity spikes. RAM monitoring : Gives information about what’s happening with computer’s RAM, RAM-consuming apps, and whether it’s okay to keep pushing it further.

: Gives information about what’s happening with computer’s RAM, RAM-consuming apps, and whether it’s okay to keep pushing it further. Battery monitoring: Helps to check the number of charge cycles, the overall battery health, and how much time it would take till the battery is fully charged.

For those unfamiliar, CleanMyMac X is designed to help find and clean unneeded files, including things like outdated caches, broken downloads, logs, and unnecessary localizations. You can customize what exactly you want the app to do, including managing RAM, regular maintenance scripts, and cleaning up login items.

You can download CleanMyMac X from the MacPaw website or via the Setapp subscription service, which offers access to dozens of Mac apps for $10 per month.

