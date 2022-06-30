Deals: 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro $199 off, Twelve South July 4th Apple accessory sale, more

June is coming to a close and bringing with it a collection of the best Apple deals. Today’s highlights kick off with an Amazon clearance sale on the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro at $199 off. That’s alongside Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Clear Case hitting $39 and the annual Twelve South July 4th sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 MacBook Pro cleared out at Amazon with $199 discount

Amazon is now offering Apple’s now previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,100 in Silver. Normally fetching $1,299, this is a match of the all-time low at $199 off while delivering the lowest we’ve seen in months. This is also only the second time we’ve seen this steep of a discount in 2022 so far.

Even with the new M2 devices that are now shipping, today’s discount on the now previous-generation machine arrives as an even better value. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, the M1 MacBook Pro packs a slim design that’s backed by 17-hour battery life. Not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar and 8GB of RAM as well as 256GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Clear Case hits $39

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Clear Case for $39. Typically fetching $49, today’s offer marks the best discount we’ve seen in more than three months at 20% off. This is also the second-best price to date and comes within $1.50 of the all-time low set only twice before.

Outfitting Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro in a premium clear cover design, this case adds some extra protection while still showing off the look of your device. There’s a built-in MagSafe ring for taking advantage of the magnetic charging features, as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Whether you just want everyone to see the color of iPhone you picked out or plan on slipping a Polaroid, Pokémon card, or something else in the back, this is one of the best clear case options on the market.

Twelve South annual July 4th sale goes live

Twelve South today is joining in on the July 4th savings by launching its annual Independence Day sale. This time around, you’ll be able to save as much as 60% on its selection of in-house Apple accessories, most of which are sitting at the lowest prices of the year. Shipping is free across the board on orders over $50. Twelve South makes some of our favorite gadgets to supplement your Mac, iPad, or iPhone setups and now score the best discounts of the year across everything included on this landing page. It’s hard to pick out just a single highlight, so we rounded up all of the best offers right here.

If you’re looking for some inspiration to shop today’s sale, go have a look at all of our recent pieces on the latest Twelve South gear. Ranging from a hands-on look at the new BackPack shelf for M1 iMac to refreshed leather iPad Pro covers and more, these should give you some extra insight into why Twelve South is a favorite here at 9to5.

