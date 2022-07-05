MKBHD Easter egg latest clue to suggest 2022 MacBook Air pre-orders will start on Friday

The new redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip was announced last month at WWDC 2022. However, Apple hasn’t specified when the new laptop will hit stores, except for saying that sales will begin sometime in July. Thanks to an easter egg in one of MKBHD’s videos, we now have a clue that the launch of the M2 MacBook Air will be very soon.

As noted by some viewers, the latest MKBHD video – which is a review of the ROG Phone 6 Pro – may have leaked the 2022 MacBook Air release date. In a quick frame of the video in which Marques shows the calendar widget on the phone’s home screen, we can clearly see an “Apple MBA Briefing” event scheduled for Thursday, July 7.

For those unfamiliar, Apple invites some members of the press to a briefing on new products days before they hit the stores. However, the MKBHD video has even more surprises, as we can also see a “MacBook Air Embargo” event scheduled for July 14 on the calendar.

A report last week revealed that Apple has plans to launch the 2022 MacBook Air in stores on July 14, with pre-orders starting a week earlier on July 7. The MKBHD video pretty much confirms that pre-orders of the new laptop will begin this Friday with the official launch next week. The first reviews should be published a day before the official release date.

You can watch the video below (where the easter egg can be seen at 2:26):

Discovery in the latest @MKBHD video: “Apple MBA briefing” is listed on his Calendar for Thursday. Looks like M2 MacBook Air embargo and launch is around the corner, as expected – but further confirmation is always nice to have. pic.twitter.com/z9mUVoNSf5 — Michael Burkhardt (@tme_michael) July 5, 2022

M2 MacBook Air

The 2022 MacBook Air has been completely redesigned with flatter edges, similar to the more expensive 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro – but in a much thinner body. The 13.6-inch display now goes edge-to-edge, and it has a notch on top with a 1080p front-facing camera.

On the inside, the 2022 MacBook Air is equipped with Apple’s M2 chip, which is about 20% faster compared to the entry-level M1 chip. M2 also enables the new MacBook Air to support up to 24GB of unified RAM, as well as up to 2TB of storage. In addition to two USB-C ports, the M2 MacBook Air also has a MagSafe connector for charging.

Besides the traditional Silver and Space Gray colors, the 2022 MacBook Air also comes in Starlight (which looks more like champagne) and Midnight (which is a very dark blue).

If you’re not looking for the 2022 MacBook Air, you can buy the M2 MacBook Pro or other Macs for special prices on Amazon.

