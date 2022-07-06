‘2023 Apple History Calendar’ celebrates software milestones from over the years

Last year, Stephen Hackett debuted the “2022 Apple Hardware Calendar,” a physical wall calendar with unique Apple product photography and dates highlighting major milestones in Apple’s product history. Now, Hackett has unveiled the calendar he’ll be offering for 2023, this time focused on Apple software history.

The dates on the 2023 Apple History Calendar range from things like the releases of macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and more, to memorable dates for iLife and iWork, and even Cyberdog and Rhapsody.

For 2023, I’ve designed a new edition, focusing on the software that powers our favorite devices. These dates cover everything from Apple’s earliest software to the latest and greatest versions of macOS, iOS, iPadsOS and more. The calendar also includes a wide range of first-party software titles from iLife and iWork to things like Cyberdog and Rhapsody. The calendar features my own product photography of Apple products, with each month highlighting some of Apple’s software announcements over the years. Each calendar measures 20 inches by 13 inches (50.8 x 33.02 cm) when it’s hanging on your wall with a simple thumbtack or pin.

I have one of the 2022 Apple Hardware Calendars hanging on my office wall, and it’s always fun seeing the notable events in Apple’s history for any given month. The photography is also incredible and makes for a nice surprise at the start of a new month. The photography never disappoints thanks to Hackett’s one-of-a-kind collection of over 200 Macs, as well as countless iPods, iPhones, iPads, Newtons, and more.

The project is launching via Kickstarter today. Pledging $32 or more gets you the physical wall calendar itself along with a digital wallpaper pack and a downloadable calendar file with all of the important dates.

