Comment: iPhone Pro models are getting more exclusive, and Apple is sure you’re going to love them

If you’re an iPhone 13 owner, you’ll probably not have many reasons to buy the upcoming iPhone 14. According to 9to5Mac sources, other analysts, and publications as well, Apple will keep the regular iPhone 14 models with the same A15 Bionic chip found on last year’s iPhones, while only the iPhone 14 Pro versions will get the newer A16 chip.

Now, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims Apple will keep this strategy for the years ahead, meaning the same lineup will now have different chips starting later this year. Although this change of mind could make some iPhone users angry, it will also keep a very Apple trend: making some of its products more exclusive and directed to “Pro” users.

In a report on his personal blog, Kuo noted that the huge differences between the mid-range iPhone 14 and the high-end iPhone 14 Pro should make the more expensive models even more popular with consumers. While previously the iPhone 14 Pro was expected to account for 40% to 50% of sales of the new models by the end of 2022, the estimate has now been raised to as much as 60%.

As noted by 9to5Mac‘s Filipe Espósito, if rumors turn out to be true, this wouldn’t be the first time Apple has kept major upgrades like a new design exclusive to the more expensive iPhone models. In 2017, iPhone X was introduced with a brand new design, Face ID, and other new technologies, while iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were just better versions of the iPhone 7.

What would be different this time, of course, is that Apple would keep its latest processor for the most demanding users, while those who prefer the regular version would keep last year’s chip. That said, here’s why this isn’t a bad deal.

Differences between regular and Pro versions of the iPhone are a good choice by Apple

People always complain about the blurred line between iPads and Macs. They all seem too similar, making it harder for users to understand which product should they buy. If Apple also differentiates the chips between iPhones, this would also make it more clear why a user should go with the regular or the Pro version instead.

If we compare the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, there isn’t much to differentiate them: their finish is different, and you get another camera, improved sensors, and ProMotion. Is this enough for a regular user to decide to spend a few hundred dollars more?

Now, if we get the rumors on the iPhone 14, not only users will find a new design for the Pro model, but also huge camera differences, a new processor, ProMotion, and a more premium finish.

In this case, if you’re looking for the shinier, newer, and most advanced phone, you know which one to buy – and there’ll be a difference. In addition, staying with last year’s processor, could also make the regular models less expensive or, at least, not have a price increase over the years.

Last but not least, “last year’s processor” is still twice as fast as the current Android best chip, which is also an important thing to note.

Apple is ready for making all this iPhone Pro money

As Kuo said, iPhone 14 Pro is expected to account for 60% of iPhone sales later this year. With all these differences, Apple is making the iPhone Pro more appealing, while casual users – or those who don’t like to upgrade very often – still have amazing choices with the iPhone 13 and even the rumored iPhone 14 Max, for those who miss a bigger iPhone without having to pay extra for a Pro model.

What are your thoughts on this possible change? Are you planning to buy a new iPhone Pro or stick with the regular version?

