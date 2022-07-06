The fall semester is gradually approaching as we hit the second half of 2022. Apple has already begun its yearly education promotion in stores and online while college students begin to shop for school. For some, it could be a big decision to decide what technology you may need to help you get through your college career. 9to5Mac is here to help. Let’s go over some of the best Apple products and services for college in 2022.

Apple’s MacBook Air is a fantastic college computer.

So here’s the thing with the MacBook Air – Apple currently sells two models. There’s the M1 from 2020 and the M2 releasing on July 15. Either is a great option for most students. If you’re concerned with whether you should get the M1 model or M2 model, you should check out my colleague’s guide on the subject. With that aside, the MacBook Air offers a slim design that’s comfortable to carry around all day. It has one of the best laptop batteries around, giving you a charge that lasts all day. Additionally, starting at $999 ($899 for students), it’s the most affordable MacBook on the market. I also have to mention that if you go with the M1 MacBook Air, prepared to be impressed with its ergonomic capabilities. That keyboard is phenomenally comfortable to type on.

Accessories for MacBook Air:

As the MacBook Air only has USB-C ports, you may need a Multiport Adapter. My favorite one from Amazon includes two USB-A ports, an SD card slot, an extra USB-C port, and an HDMI port.

This is something I’d like to pick up for myself: a Keyboard Shortcuts sticker. Great to help you be a more efficient Mac user. Can be used for both Apple Silicon and Intel Macs.

iPad Air is a multitasking machine.

Since the introduction of the M1 chip into the iPad Air (fifth generation), the device has become a multitasking powerhouse. Perfect for notes, video lectures, entertainment, and more, Apple’s iPad Air will meet the needs of most college students. With new features like Stage Manager coming to iPadOS 16, the device will surely become your education companion.

Accessories for iPad Air:

Logitech Combo Touch is a fantastic quality-yet-budget keyboard. However, if you plan on using Touch ID to unlock your iPad, I recommend Apple’s Magic Keyboard. That way, you also get an extra USB-C port as well as backlight keys.

Personally, I feel like the Apple Pencil (second generation) is an iPad must-have to get the most use out of your device. If you’re looking for something more affordable, I’ve been very impressed with the knockoff Apple Pencils on Amazon. You can also buy used on these items in order to spend less for the same or similar quality.

Paperlike screen protector is great for heavy notetakers. While protecting your screen, it makes writing and drawing with Apple Pencil mimic the feel of writing with pencil and paper. Do keep in mind that this product will wear down the tips of your Apple Pencil faster than normal.

Beats Studio Buds

Why Beats Studio Buds over AirPods? My reasoning: they’re among the best bang-for-your-buck earbuds around. The earbuds have many of the important features of the AirPods Pro like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency Mode for a fraction of the price. Beats Studio Buds are also perfect for a college student who uses Apple and/or Android devices as they work great on both.

Apple’s Education discount for college students

This year’s educational promotion is a bit different from previous years. On top of the year-round education discount, if you buy an eligible Mac computer, you can receive a $150 gift card. Eligible iPad purchases will grant you a $100 gift card. Additionally, students receive a 20% discount on AppleCare all year round.

iCloud storage

As iCloud is Apple’s own cloud storage platform, it’s an easy way to transfer files across your ecosystem. I prefer using iCloud versus other storage options as it is simple to use and can pick up where left off on a different Apple device. Apple already provides users with 5GB of iCloud storage for free, but sometimes that isn’t enough. Generally, I’ve found that 50GB hits the sweet spot for many users and costs $0.99 a month. As a college student, it’s important to have enough cloud storage, but Apple has you covered.

Apple Music for students

While commuting to class or listening while you study, Apple Music offers a college student discount for subscribers. For $5.99 a month, students have access to over 90 million songs ad-free. Students will also have free access to Apple TV+ through UNiDAYS. Currently, there’s also a promotion to get a free pair of Beats Flex for a limited time.

