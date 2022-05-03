Best Apple gifts to give a 2022 graduate right now

Graduation season is upon us. Whether graduating from high school, college, or trade school, Apple surely has a gift for everyone. These items are helpful for those continuing their education, but those entering the workforce may benefit from these as well. While there may be new items unveiled at WWDC 2022 next month, these are products you can buy right away for your favorite graduate.

MacBook Air

While rumors continue about a redesigned MacBook Air being announced next month, the current model is still a beast. This laptop packs the power of Apple’s M1 chip into a sleek, thin design and is perfect to bring with you on the go. My favorite thing about this MacBook is how good it feels to type on. Not to mention, this computer is also fan-less and therefore silent. As Apple’s entry-level laptop, it works great for most users. I recommend my colleagues to Michael’s guide if you’re unsure if you need the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.

iPad

Usually, the iPad Air is the tablet I’d recommend most to students. I love the laminated display and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support. Not only does it look great in fun colors, it’s a multitasking powerhouse. However, after owning an iPad Air (4th generation) for a couple of weeks last year, I found myself highly disappointed with its battery life.

Months later, after trying out the iPad (9th generation) for a while, it’s easy to recommend for students. It has fantastic bang-for-your-buck value and a much better battery life for general use. Even with the older design and nonlaminated display, it’s still an awesome tool for note taking and sketching. I use the XIRON Stylus Pen instead of the Apple Pencil (1st generation) and find it works just as good and doesn’t lag.

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds arrived last summer and are lightweight earbuds with high-quality sound. These earbuds integrate well with both Apple and Android devices. Just like AirPods, the Beats Studio Buds have support with Apple’s Find My app and work with Siri. There is also Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode. Transparency mode is similar to noise cancellation, except that it lets you hear the noises surrounding you.

I must say, ANC is a key feature for students and professionals who need to drown out any background noise. With Beats Studio Buds, you get an affordable alternative to AirPods Pro without sacrificing important features.

AirTag

Revealed last year, the AirTag is a coin-shaped item tracker that integrates with Apple’s ecosystem. It’s designed to track your items through Apple’s Find My app and is popularly used with backpacks, keys, bicycles, and even dogs. If you’re really struggling to find an item, you can use precision tracking to gain a more accurate location for the lost item. Precision tracking will even give you step-by-step directions to the AirTag. A common accessory used by students these days, it’s almost necessary if you are worried about anything becoming lost or stolen.

Accessories for Apple devices

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Privacy Screen for iPhone: The idea for a privacy screen came from one of my friends. It’s great for keeping your privacy while out and about, as no one can see what you’re doing on your iPhone if they look over your shoulder. This is perfect for anyone traveling or in busy environments like campuses or public transportation. Tip: Make sure the privacy screen you are buying is compatible with the receiver’s iPhone model.

USB-C Hub: A USB-C hub is a much-needed accessory for those with a MacBook Air. With only two USB-C ports, there’s a chance you may need some additional adapters and a port is an easy way to go. This hub features an HDMI port, two USB-A, an SD card slot, and an additional USB-C port. Its small size makes it portable and easy to bring with you. It’s also to simpler (and sometimes cheaper) to buy a hub vs. separate adapters.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack works with the iPhone 12 and 13 lineups. It’s an external battery for your phone that connects on the back via MagSafe. It’s helpful in juicing up your phone for those long days where you may not have access to a charger. It recently saw a firmware update in which charging your iPhone on the go is now faster than ever.

Your thoughts on Apple gifts for graduates?

Are there any other gifts you would recommend? What has worked for you as a student or graduate? Let’s start a conversation in the comments.

