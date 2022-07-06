iPhone privacy screen protectors: When to use and best options

Privacy screen protectors are dark shields, usually made of glass that you can use on your iPhone. You may have seen one on someone else’s iPhone and wondered what a use case would be. Let’s explore what a privacy screen protector does and the best options if you’re looking to purchase one.

Why would you need a privacy screen protector?

A privacy screen protector is perfect for keeping prying eyes from seeing at what you’re doing on your iPhone. It will not only help prevent damage to your iPhone’s screen but will also protect your privacy from those around you. Great for people on the go, the dark screen makes it near impossible for someone to see your iPhone’s screen while looking over your shoulder. For anyone concerned about privacy who also visits busy public areas, it’s a simple solution to bring added protection to your device.

Know your iPhone’s model before purchasing

Keep in mind, you need to find a privacy screen protector that matches the model of the iPhone you have. How to find your iPhone model:

Go to Settings > General > About

Under Name and Software Version you’ll find your Model Name.

Best iPhone privacy screen protectors:

Belkin

Belkin UltraGlass Privacy Screen Protector: With a 4.5 star rating on Amazon, this is one of the best options for iPhone. The Belkin screen protectors are sold in Apple Stores and offer an at-home kit to easily apply yourself. When your iPhone is in portrait mode, it will be impossible for others within a 30-degree angle to see what you’re doing. If you’d like to have someone else look at your screen, you can flip your device to landscape mode so anyone next to you can see. In addition to privacy, the Belkin UltraGlass privacy screen is 2x stronger than tempered glass and provides an antimicrobial coating.

ZAGG

ZAGG InvisibleShield Privacy Screen Protector: The ZAGG privacy screen protector is rated 4.5 stars on Amazon and has been recommended to me from a friend. It not only protects privacy, but it offers shatter and scratch protection for your iPhone. The accessory has a four-way privacy filter when viewed above, below, and from both sides of the screen.

YMHML

YMHML Privacy Screen Protector: YMHML is a super popular privacy screen protector on Amazon with over 31,000 ratings averaging 4.4 stars. The accessory is made of tempered glass and isn’t quite as dark as the other screen protectors per multiple reviews. However, for someone getting used to the idea of a privacy screen, this may be a better option. YMHML offers a lifetime warranty on the product and has a lenient return policy if you aren’t happy with the screen protector.

JETech

JETech Privacy Screen Protector: This has to be one of the most popular iPhone screen protectors online. With over 40,000 ratings, the product has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. It comes in a pack of two, perfect in case you don’t put the first one on right or need to replace it in the future. Like the others, the JETech privacy screen offers personal privacy protection while making the iPhone screen only visible to the person directly in front of it.

Any other privacy screen protectors you prefer?

While we only covered a few options, there are many more out there to choose from. Again, I want to make clear that when purchasing an iPhone screen protector, make sure you have the right iPhone model.

Are there any other brands out there that you prefer? What is your experience with iPhone privacy screen protectors? Let me know in the comments below.

