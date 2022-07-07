Latest Apple Pay promotion offers road-trip savings on hotels, Jimmy John’s, Wawa, Sonic

The newest Apple Pay promotion is out today with special deals on hotels, food, and parking from popular destinations like Jimmy John’s, Wawa, Sonic, HotelTonight, and ParkWhiz. Read on for all the details.

Apple shared the new promotion in an email to users today. The new Apple Pay deals are available now and run through July 13.

Summer Apple Pay promotion

Here’s what’s available:

HotelTonight – 10% off your hotel reservation when you make a purchase in app with promo code APPLEPAYHT

your hotel reservation when you make a purchase in app with promo code Jimmy John’s – $2 off a sandwich for next time when you order ahead with Freaky Fast Rewards and Apple Pay

a sandwich for next time when you order ahead with Freaky Fast Rewards and Apple Pay Sonic – 50% off a SONIC Blast for your next order in app with Apple Pay

a SONIC Blast for your next order in app with Apple Pay Wawa – $5 off when you spend $20 or more using mobile order in app with promo code APPLEPAY

when you spend $20 or more using mobile order in app with promo code ParkWhiz – $4 off each of your next four parking reservations of $4 or more using promo code APPLEPAY4

Apple also recommends ChargePoint, Domino’s, and Turo for other road-trip apps but those apps aren’t offering any special deals.

Terms and conditions apply, here is the fine print for each offer:

1. 10% off with Apple Pay. This exclusive offer is valid through July 13, 2022, 11:59 p.m. PT on hotel reservation made using Apple Pay and using promo code APPLEPAYHT at checkout in the HotelTonight mobile app. This one-time use and non-refundable promo code is valid for a discount of 10% on the price of one reservation made during the offer period. By using the APPLEPAYHT promo code you are also agreeing to HotelTonight’s Terms of Service and Promotional Terms. HotelTonight reserves the right to any remedy, including voiding this code, in cases of suspected fraud, misuse, violation of our Terms of Service, or technical errors. The following rules apply: (i) Reservation must be paid for using Apple Pay at checkout on the HotelTonight mobile app; (ii) valid only for U.S. residents; void where prohibited; (iii) code is not redeemable for cash, gift cards, or previous purchases; some properties are excluded. Enter promo code APPLEPAYHT at checkout to determine item property/offer eligibility. (iv) code cannot be transferred or combined with another offer, coupon, or discount and cannot be used by a customer with another active code on their account; (v) discount is calculated on the base reservation price before taxes and fees; (vi) reservation must be booked during the offer period, but the check-in date of the reservation may occur later; (vii) limit one per customer.

2. Only at participating locations that accept Freaky Fast Rewards®. Must use Freaky Fast Rewards® to place one (1) order paid with Apple Pay, and to be delivered or picked up through July 13, 2022 to earn a reward for next time. Limit one (1) reward per Freaky Fast Rewards® account. Reward must be redeemed within seven days of earning, applicable for $2 off one (1) Regular size Plain Slim®, Original, or Favorite sandwich, excluding combos, Little John’s, Giant size sandwiches, and the J.J. Gargantuan. Discount applies to menu cost; add-ons, fees, and taxes extra.

3. Take $4 off each of your next four parking reservations of $4 or more when using Apple Pay. Offer is valid from June 6, 2022 until July 31, 2022 at 11:59 pm PST when you pay for parking on ParkWhiz with Apple Pay. To redeem the offer, use Apple Pay and enter promo code APPLEYPAY4 at checkout in the ParkWhiz app or web. Transactions made during promotion period will be stored in account until redeemed. Offer valid in the United States only. Maximum discount of $4 per parking reservation. Not valid on Drive Up or Monthly parking. Minimum reservation purchase of $4 or more required. Apple Pay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

4. To earn Blast reward: Qualifying purchase must be made in the SONIC App using Apple Pay through July 13, 2022. Blast Reward will be issued directly to your SONIC App within 24 hours of qualifying purchase for use on a future app order. Only one reward can be earned per guest. Mobile ordering available only at select locations; hours may vary.

To redeem Blast reward: Reward is valid one time for 14 days from the date of issue for one half price Blast in the SONIC App as a registered user. Add-ins cost extra. Not valid with Combos, delivery or any other offers.

5. Save $5 off $20 when you mobile order with Apple Pay and use promo code APPLEPAY at checkout. $5 off valid on qualifying purchases of $20 or more using mobile ordering in the Wawa app through July 13, 2022, in the U.S. only. Mobile order cart subtotal, excluding taxes and fees, must total $20 or more. Excludes purchases of fuel, dairy items, tobacco, alcohol, in-app delivery fees/tips, coupon redemptions, and applicable taxes. Cannot be combined with other offers. Eligible for purchases made using Apple Pay. Must be a Wawa Rewards member to mobile order. Enter promo code APPLEPAY at checkout. Applicable on mobile orders only. Promo code can be used maximum once per $20 order. Wawa app version 6.3 or later is required. Offer has no cash value.

