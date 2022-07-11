Apple and Meta headsets to feature Samsung’s MicroOLED display

Apple and Meta have been reported asking Samsung Display to produce a MicroOLED display for their upcoming AR/VR headsets. On the other hand, the South Korean manufacturer has avoided making this screen technology due to expected low profitability.

The information shared by The Elec shows that not only are Apple and Meta willing to pay for a MicroOLED panel on their headsets but Samsung Display’s parent company, Samsung Electronics, also wants to use this technology.

As explained by the publication, the MicroOLED panel uses organic materials that are deposited on a silicon substrate instead of a glass one. This technology is meant for AR/VR devices

Up to now, Samsung Display had a few research staff working on MicroOLED and didn’t pay much attention to it, sources said. This is because AR and VR headset market is currently very small while the display panel used are much smaller than those in smartphones.

Apple is expected to launch its headset late next year with MicroOLED technology. As of now, LG Display is planning to place an order for equipment needed to manufacture MicroOLED panels for Apple.

Rumors so far believe Apple will use the M2 chip for its upcoming headset that will mix AR and VR capabilities. For the future, the company is also readying AR Glasses as well as a second generation for its Mixed Reality headset.

Early this morning, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said this second generation will feature two models, one higher-end and another more affordable. Here’s what 9to5Mac‘s Filipe Espósito reported:

However, according to Kuo, the second generation of Apple’s AR/VR headset is expected to come in two different models. The first will be an upgrade to the first-generation headset with better hardware and the other will be a more affordable model. Due to its complexity and high-end hardware, analysts believe that Apple’s new headset will be priced too high. It’s no surprise that Apple will eventually bring the new AR/VR experience to more people with a less expensive model, as the company has been doing the same with entry-level models of the iPhone and iPad.

