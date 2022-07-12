Employee badges at 167 Green Street in Chicago gain Apple Wallet capabilities [U]

Employee badges at Chicago’s Fulton Market District neighborhood 167 Green Street are now Apple Wallet compatible. Instead of having a physical badge, employees only need their iPhone or Apple Watch to access their destination. Sharry, a European PropTech company, and HID Global are responsible for the creation of this integration.

The entire building is Apple Wallet compatible, allowing employees to unlock key card-protected spaces with their device. According to the press release, if the employee’s iPhone needs charged, they can still access the building for the next five hours with Power Reserve. The employee badges feature a basketball with its lines forming the shape of “167.”

Image Source: 167 Green

Employee badge in Apple Wallet represents a milestone for commercial real estate development, allowing secure and convenient access for tenants. I am very pleased that Sharry, in collaboration with Shapack and HID Global, could work to offer this brand-new access feature to clients. Josef Šachta, CEO and cofounder of Sharry

Other entities have done this before; the World Trade Center has already replaced office keys with iPhones and Apple Watches. It’s also worth mentioning that WeWork is working on making its access cards Apple Wallet compatible. Additionally, Apple Wallet can hold more than employee badges. It also includes keys for guests at certain hotels and for drivers of specific cars.

Image source: 167 Green Street

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: