Everything you need to know about AirTag

Apple’s AirTag is a tracker designed to help users find lost items. Through Apple’s Find My network, iPad, iPhone, Mac, and iPod touch can help track down your item. Many use it to keep track of keys, wallets, backpacks, bicycles, and other valuable items.

Where can I buy an AirTag?

You can purchase AirTag from Apple or Amazon. The device comes in a pack of one or a pack of four. Additionally, there are accessories you can purchase for the tracker like keychains, mounts, and more.

How big is an AirTag?

According to Apple, a single AirTag has a height of 0.31 inch (8.0 mm) and a diameter of 1.26 inches (31.9 mm). It’s weight is 0.39 ounces (11 grams). For comparison, it’s roughly the size of a coin.

What do I need to get started?

AirTags are compatible with any iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch running iOS 14.5 or iPadOS 14.5 or later. In addition, the device will need to have two-factor authentication, Find My, and Bluetooth turned on. Make sure your device has a strong connection on either Wi-Fi or cellular and you enable Location Services in your device’s Settings.

How do AirTags work?

According to Apple:

Your AirTag sends out a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices in the Find My network. These devices send the location of your AirTag to iCloud — then you can go to the Find My app and see it on a map. The whole process is anonymous and encrypted to protect your privacy. And itʼs efficient, so thereʼs no need to worry about battery life or data usage.

Its range is about 33 feet (10 meters), like most other Bluetooth accessories that work with iPhone.

Can I use them to track my children?

While AirTag is not designed to track humans or pets, people still use it this way. Designed as “stalker-proof” trackers, AirTag is not recommend by Apple for tracking children. Instead, Apple recommends giving your child an Apple Watch with Family Setup.

Can I use AirTags to track my pets?

As mentioned above regarding children, Apple does not recommend tracking people or animals with AirTag. The product is very commonly used for pets, however, and many companies have made accessories to easily incorporate a tracker into your furry friend’s collar. Just keep in mind that it’s hard to track things in motion and therefore may be difficult to use in some cases.

Are AirTags waterproof?

AirTags are not waterproof, but they are water, splash, and dust resistant with a rating of IP67. The tracker can withstand water in a depth up to one meter for a maximum of 30 minutes. In addition to water, the AirTag can operate in temperatures between −4° to 140° F (−20° to 60° C).

