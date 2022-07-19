Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini move closer to Matter support with latest Thread update

While Matter has yet to come to fruition, there’s a new update for Thread border routers. A new update today, Thread 1.3.0, will now let Thread devices work with any other Thread border router, including Apple’s HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K.

As a universal smart home standard, Matter will make setting up your smartphone easier than ever. Thread, along with Wi-Fi, will be the main wireless protocol Matter will run on. Whenever Matter arrives, possibly later this year, a Thread-enabled Matter device can join current thread networks via border routers.

According to The Verge, Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini, Nanoleaf light panels, among others can be upgraded by the manufacturer to become a Thread 1.3.0 border router. While Apple and Nanoleaf are already border routers, they are backwards compatible with older Thread versions.

Jonathan Hui, VP of technology for the Thread Group told The Verge:

From a technical perspective, anything that is currently running as a Thread border router can be updated. Thread 1.3.0 makes the border router appear on the Wi-Fi [network] like any other Wi-Fi device, allowing any existing device on the Wi-Fi network to interact with those Thread devices without requiring any special software.

The Thread border router function is now becoming the standard thanks to the Thread 1.3.0 update. With this, border routers from various manufacturers can easily join the same Thread network.

