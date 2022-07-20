Deals: Apple Watch Series 6 refurb styles $250, M1 Pro MacBook Pros now $250 off, more

We’re halfway through the work week and all of the best deals are flowing in with a refurbished Apple Watch Series 6 discount to $250. That’s alongside being able to save $250 on both sizes of M1 Pro MacBook Pros as well as the HomeKit-enabled Sensibo Air smart controller at $90. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 6 refurb styles hit $250

Today only, Woot is now discounting a selection of certified refurbished Apple Watch models. Headlining are Apple Watch Series 6 models starting at $250. Down from $399 or more depending on if you bring home the 44mm or 40mm style, each of these are sitting at some of the lowest prices to date of up to $179 off.

While this might not be the latest wearable from Apple, going with Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’ll be sacrificing all too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, Series 6 and 7 models share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings. Includes a 90-day warranty.

M1 Pro MacBook Pros now $250 off

Amazon is now dropping prices further on Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pro models. Leading the way is the larger 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,249. Down from the usual $2,499 price tag, you’re looking at the best price to date that is not only $250 off, but also $50 under our Prime Day mention. We’ve only seen it sell for this price once before, and that back in April.

Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form-factor with a redesign inside and out. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. See why it was our Apple product of the year.

On the smaller side of the M1 Pro feature set, the 14-inch version of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro is also on sale courtesy of Amazon today. Now sitting at $1,799 for the 512GB model, this is also matching the second-best price of the year at $200 off the usual $1,999 going rate. Those who need 1TB of storage can also upgrade at $2,249 from its usual $2,499 going rate. It packs a similar spec sheet as the larger counterpart above, just with the 14-inch Retina display instead to pair with its M1 Pro chip, MagSafe charging, and other notable features.

Retrofit AC units with Siri and HomeKit using the Sensibo Air smart controller

Amazon now offers the Sensibo Air Smart Air Conditioner Controller with HomeKit for $90. Normally fetching $135, today’s offer is delivering the best price of the year at $36 off while marking the lowest since back in December of 2021. With summer heat bearing down across the US and rest of the world, bringing the Sensibo Air controller into your smart home this summer is a notable option to stay cool.

For renters or anyone who doesn’t have central AC and relies on in-unit models to beat the heat, this smart controller will integrate any remote controlled unit into a Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup for setting schedules, controlling with your voice, and configuring automations. You can learn more about the experience in our coverage.

