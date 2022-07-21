5 Apple Arcade games you should play before they leave the platform

Your favorite Apple Arcade games may not be on the platform forever. Earlier this week, Apple added a new “Leaving Soon” tab in Apple Arcade, listing 15 games that will leave the service in the near future. With that, I wanted to recommend some great games still available to play with the $4.99 monthly subscription.

While none of these games are due to leave Apple Arcade just yet, you should try them out in case that day ever comes.

Rayman Mini

This game is a lot of fun and a must-play for fans of Rayman or running platformers. Players will run through 48 levels with an ant-sized Rayman as he navigate his way through beautiful scenery – this game is best played with a Bluetooth controller. If you’re looking for suggestions, check out my controller guide:

Video from Apple YouTube channel

LEGO Star Wars: Castaways

Listed as the first social, action-adventure LEGO Star Wars games, Castaways is a game you can play with your friends online. In the game, you meet a group of Castaways living on an abandoned secret planet. As you play with your own unique character, you’ll play simulations of key Star Wars moments in familiar locations.

Video from Gameloft YouTube channel

Crayola Create and Play+

This title is for the little ones in your life. With Crayola Create and Play+, offers a variety of creative activities like coloring, drawing, stamping, painting, and more. It also has unlimited coloring pages and activities and brings in new ones each month.

Video from RR Kids YouTube channel

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Oceanhorn 2 is a Zelda-like RPG that takes you on an adventure set thousands of years ago. Throughout the game, you explore the magical land of Gaia and also use your combat skills to battle difficult bosses. Running at 60 fps, the graphics look great and controls are easy to learn. The game is on other platforms, however, it’s no extra charge if you already subscribe to Apple Arcade.

Video from Cornfox & Bros. YouTube channel

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls

Those with nostalgia for Castlevania or Castlevania-like games will appreciate Grimoire of Souls, a gothic fantasy side-scrolling action game with 60 levels. The game is set in a world after Dracula has been sealed away, offering new details of the story. There’s also daily and weekly missions for those who keep up with the game.

Video from Konami YouTube channel

About the service

Apple Arcade is Apple’s ad-free gaming subscription service priced at $4.99 a month. Additionally, the service can be shared with others through Family Sharing at a price of $49.99 a year. Subscribers can play top-notch games on their iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV device. With over 200 games, there’s sure to be a title for everyone.

Are there any other games you recommend playing on Apple Arcade? Let us know in the comments.

More on Apple Arcade games:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: