Apple reminds book sellers about new tax regulations in British Columbia

Apple on Tuesday sent a reminder to sellers of books with content available in the Apple Books Store about new tax regulations in the Canadian province British Columbia. Remittances for book sales in Canada were reduced by a 7% provincial sales tax (PST) on Apple’s commission for publishers based there.

As detailed by the company in a note emailed to book sellers seen by 9to5Mac, Apple Canada now collects and remits the tax to the Ministry of Finance in British Columbia. Previous to this change, which began to take effect on July 1, 2022, the responsibility for collecting the PST was with the sellers, not the marketplaces.

For this reason, starting in August, British Columbia-based book publishers will see details about this tax in the Payments and Financial Reports section of iTunes Connect – which is the platform for managing songs, books, and movies sent to iTunes Store and Apple Books Store.

As explained by Simply VAT, “online sellers will no longer need to register for PST in British Columbia unless they carry out taxable activities other than retail sales on a marketplace.”

Apple also notes that there’s also the 5% goods and services tax (GST) in addition to the PST in Canada. You can read the full email below:

In accordance with tax regulations in British Columbia, as of July 1, 2022, remittances for sales on the Book Store in Canada are reduced by a 7% provincial sales tax (PST) on Apple’s commission for publishers based in British Columbia. Apple Canada collects and remits the tax to the Ministry of Finance in British Columbia on your behalf. Starting in August, this tax will appear on your tax on commission statement in the Payments and Financial Reports section of iTunes Connect. Please note that the PST is in addition to the 5% goods and services tax (GST) that’s currently deducted from your commission. If you have any questions, contact us.

More details about these changes can be found on the iTunes Connect website.

