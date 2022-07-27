Sky Go app launches on Apple TV: stream 100 live Sky channels and on-demand box sets

The Sky Go app is now available to download on Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K devices. Millions of UK Sky customers have been impatiently waiting for this to arrive for years.

Sky (parent company Comcast, who also released the similar tvOS Xfinity Stream app in the US last month) is the largest premium TV provider in the United Kingdom. The Sky Go app now allows the Apple TV to be used instead of needing the cable box, by streaming live channels over the internet at home and (as the name suggests) on the go.

Until now, Sky Go has been available on Apple’s mobile devices like iPhone and iPad. But obviously the most natural location was the Apple TV box.

Somewhat confusingly, the Sky Go app on Apple TV+ can be used by Sky Q Multiscreen or Sky Glass Whole Home customers only. This is somewhat of a disappointment for customers that have bought Sky Go as an add-on to use on their mobile devices, and would naturally expect that to extend to the Apple TV.

Not all channels available on the Sky cable box are available through the Go app, but many are. In total, you can live stream more than 100 channels, and catch up with on demand box sets of top series.

If the customer has a Sky Cinema package, you can also stream those movie channels through the Sky Go app. Similar, stream sports channels for Premier League, cricket and more with a Sky Sports membership.

The Sky Go interface on Apple TV includes an EPG that resembles what users expect from Sky, complete with the familiar blue and white theme.

Sky Go is available now as a free download from the App Store.

