Apple now selling iPhone 12 mini in its US Refurbished Store for the first time

Apple this week quietly started selling iPhone 12 mini for the first time in its US Refurbished Store. This means that customers can now buy an iPhone 12 mini that looks as good as a new one at a $100 discount compared to the retail price.

Some iPhone 12 models were already available in the Apple Refurbished Store, such as the iPhone 12 Pro, but this is the first time that refurbished models of the iPhone 12 mini lineup are available there. Unfortunately, the options are quite limited for now.

At this point, the only option available in the US Apple Refurbished Store is the 128GB black iPhone 12 mini, which is priced at $579. Apple is still selling brand new models of the. iPhone 12 mini with prices starting at $599 for the 64GB model. For comparison, a new 128GB iPhone 12 mini costs $679 at Apple (considering the SIM-free price).

iPhone 12 mini was announced in November 2020 and it has pretty much the same hardware as the regular iPhone 12, including the A14 Bionic chip, 5G, MagSafe, dual rear camera, and Face ID. However, the 12 mini comes in a more compact form-factor with a 5.4-inch OLED display. It runs iOS 15 and will get the iOS 16 update this fall.

The main differences from the iPhone 12 mini to the current iPhone 13 mini are the faster A15 Bionic chip, smaller notch, and a larger battery. As Apple is rumored to discontinue the iPhone mini later this year, this may be a last good opportunity to buy one of these.

Apple Certified Refurbished Products

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. Refurbished units are shipped in a special box with original accessories (in this case, a Lightning to USB-C cable) and a one-year limited warranty.

You can check out all the refurbished models available on the Apple Refurbished Store website. Availability and pricing may vary by country. Of course, you can also always look for good iPhone deals on Amazon.

Read also:

Via MacRumors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: