iPad Air 4 models now available on the Apple Refurbished Store

Apple on Monday began selling the iPad Air 4, also known as the 2020 iPad Air, in its US Refurbished Store. There, customers can get the previous generation iPad Air for a lower price, which is great for those who don’t need everything the latest iPad Air offers.

Customers can now save up to $100 when buying the 4th-generation iPad Air when compared to the retail price. The 64GB model with Wi-Fi connectivity is available for $469, while the 256GB version is priced at $599. At this time, there are no refurbished models with Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity available.

Apple Refurbished Store offers the iPad Air 4 in all its original colors, which are: Space Gray, Silver, Green, Rose Gold, and Sky Blue.

The 4th-generation iPad Air was introduced in September 2020 and it features a 10.9-inch Retina LCD display, A14 Bionic chip with 4GB of RAM, 12-megapixel rear camera, 7-megapixel front camera, and a USB-C connector. The main differences from this year’s iPad Air 5 is the M1 chip with 8GB of RAM, 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage, 5G support, and faster USB-C connector.

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. While only some units are returned due to technical issues, all units undergo Apple’s stringent quality refurbishment process. Refurbished units are shipped in a special box with all original accessories and a one-year limited warranty.

You can check out all the refurbished models available on the Apple Refurbished Store website. Availability and pricing may vary by country.

Don’t forget to look for special iPad offers at other stores like Amazon.

