Apple now selling refurbished Mac Studio models, priced at a 10% discount compared to buying new

About three months after the Mac Studio launched, Apple has now started selling the model on its refurbished store. Priced at $1799, Apple is offering a $200 discount compared to buying the same model as a brand new unit.

The available refurbished Mac Studio model is the base model $1999 configuration, equipped with an M1 Max chip with 512 GB SSD, 32 GB RAM and a 24-core GPU. The $1799 price works out to an approximately 10% reduction.

If you are concerned about buying refurb, don’t be. Apple’s refurb process is very meticulous and it is incredibly rare to hear of someone having a bad experience buying from the Apple refurbished store. All refurb items, such as this Mac Studio, come with the same one year warranty as if you were buying new.

Right now, Apple is only selling refurb units of the base model M1 Max Mac Studio. In the future, expect other configurations to turn up there too.

As a reminder, the Mac Studio is Apple’s brand new Mac (launched this spring) which looks like an extruded Mac mini. It features Apple’s highest end M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips, and a wide array of I/O ports including an SD card slot and two USB-C ports on the front of the unit. On the back side, the Mac Studio has four more Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, 10Gb Ethernet, HDMI, and a headphone jack.

