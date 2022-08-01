Apple preps Android switchers for iPhone 14 with new explainer video

In less than two months, Apple will announce the iPhone 14 series. As the company readies for this release, it has recently overhauled the iPhone 13 buying page on its official online store, and now it’s answering the most asked Android phone questions so they can discover all the benefits when switching to an iPhone.

Different from most support videos, Apple is posting this one on its official YouTube channel, where the company usually uploads ads and keynote videos.

Here’s how Apple describes the “Switching to iPhone. All your questions answered” video:

In this video, we answer the most-searched questions Android users ask before switching to iPhone. These questions cover a range of topics from moving to iOS, trade in, reliability, software updates, privacy, and support.

The company talks about seven important points when switching to the iPhone. Most certainly, Android users will ask these questions once the iPhone 14 is available:

If I switch to the iPhone, will it be easy to transfer my contacts, photos, and messages?

Can I trade in my Android smartphone?

Will it hold up over time?

Will it be reliable?

Will it get the latest updates?

How will my personal info be protected?

Will I get support from Apple?

In less than two months, Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 14 series. As it has been doing over these past few years, the company is betting on trade-in and carriers’ discounts, although it has been lowering what you can get when trading an older iPhone or Android phone.

The iPhone 14 series will likely come in four models, with two regular versions and two Pro models.

For the regular iPhone 14, the big news will come with a new Plus/Max model. For the iPhone 14 Pro, expect a new design, an improved camera system, and a faster processor. Apple is also said to be increasing the battery size of these phones.

You can watch Apple’s Switching to iPhone video below:

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: