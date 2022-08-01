$50 gift card with Apple TV purchase promotion available again at the US Apple Store, also launches in other countries

Last month, Apple launched a rare $50 gift card promo for Apple TV purchases in the United States. It ran from July 1 through July 14. This promotion has now returned, running until August 15.

This time, the promotion is also available in other countries. In the UK, customers can get a £40 gift card with Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD purchase at the Apple Store. Apple Australia offers $70 AUD in value. The deal is also available in European countries; customers in France, Spain and other markets can get a 50 euro gift card.

Aside from the wider geographic availability, the deal terms are the same as when it ran in July. Any purchase of an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K at Apple retail stores or online comes with a free $50 gift card — maximum of two per customer.

The gift card cannot reduce the purchase price of the Apple TV; it must be used on a future purchase.

Gift card promotions like this are rare coming from Apple. There are several rumors that a new model of Apple TV box will be launching later this year, perhaps featuring an A14 chip inside and a lower upfront sticker price. The gift card deal may be an attempt from the company to clear unsold inventory ahead of the new generation being released.

Unless you desperately need a new Apple TV right now, it might make more sense to wait until the fall for the new generation hardware to be available. The Apple TV HD is effectively unchanged since its 2015 debut, and the Apple TV 4K was last refreshed in 2021 with an A12 chip. Both models come with the new Siri Remote, though.

