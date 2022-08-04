mophie launches powerstation pro, speedport 120 4-port GaN charger, dual USB-C car chargers; available at Apple

Aug. 4th 2022

mophie is out with five new Apple accessories today from a sharp portable battery that can power up a MacBook to a new 4-port 120W GaN charger, to a fresh lineup of single and dual USB-C car chargers. Along with direct availability, the new accessories are all being sold by Apple.

mophie powerstation pro

First up, the powerstation pro is a lightweight but large capacity 20,000 mAh power bank. It’s wrapped in mophie’s signature gray fabric and can power up 2 devices at a time with up to 45W output. That’s enough to power most MacBook Air models at full speed and can also power up MacBook Pro notebooks – but at a slightly slower speed than normal.

powerstation pro features:

  • Up to 45W Fast Charge – shared if charging two devices simultaneously
  • 20,000 mAh battery 
  • Reliable, on-the-go power
  • Charge two devices at once
  • USB-C PD input/output
  • LED power indicator
  • Premium fabric finish
  • Price: $149.95 (at Apple or up to 30% off at mophie soon)
mophie powerstation pro

speedport 120

Next up, the mophie speedport 120 4-port GaN wall charger offers lots of flexibility and 120W of total power in a compact package.

  • 120W 4-port GaN fast wall charger
  • Made with Galium Nitride (GaN) technology
  • 3x USB-C PD ports and 1x USB-A port so you can charge up to 4 Apple devices
  • USB-C cable included
  • Off-wall design frees outlet space
  • Includes a strap for cable management
  • Price: $99.95 (at Apple or up to 30% off at mophie soon)

New USB-C car chargers

The other three new releases from mophie today are USB-C car chargers. There’s a compact 20W USB-C model, a dual USB-C/A 32W version, and a 40W dual USB-C model.

All three have a premium anodized aluminum finish and feature a compact design.

9to5Mac’s mophie reviews

For a look at some of mophie’s best Apple accessories, check out our in-depth reviews:

