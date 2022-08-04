mophie launches powerstation pro, speedport 120 4-port GaN charger, dual USB-C car chargers; available at Apple
mophie is out with five new Apple accessories today from a sharp portable battery that can power up a MacBook to a new 4-port 120W GaN charger, to a fresh lineup of single and dual USB-C car chargers. Along with direct availability, the new accessories are all being sold by Apple.
mophie powerstation pro
First up, the powerstation pro is a lightweight but large capacity 20,000 mAh power bank. It’s wrapped in mophie’s signature gray fabric and can power up 2 devices at a time with up to 45W output. That’s enough to power most MacBook Air models at full speed and can also power up MacBook Pro notebooks – but at a slightly slower speed than normal.
powerstation pro features:
- Up to 45W Fast Charge – shared if charging two devices simultaneously
- 20,000 mAh battery
- Reliable, on-the-go power
- Charge two devices at once
- USB-C PD input/output
- LED power indicator
- Premium fabric finish
- Price: $149.95 (at Apple or up to 30% off at mophie soon)
speedport 120
Next up, the mophie speedport 120 4-port GaN wall charger offers lots of flexibility and 120W of total power in a compact package.
- 120W 4-port GaN fast wall charger
- Made with Galium Nitride (GaN) technology
- 3x USB-C PD ports and 1x USB-A port so you can charge up to 4 Apple devices
- USB-C cable included
- Off-wall design frees outlet space
- Includes a strap for cable management
- Price: $99.95 (at Apple or up to 30% off at mophie soon)
New USB-C car chargers
The other three new releases from mophie today are USB-C car chargers. There’s a compact 20W USB-C model, a dual USB-C/A 32W version, and a 40W dual USB-C model.
All three have a premium anodized aluminum finish and feature a compact design.
- USB-C 20W car charger: $24.95 (at Apple or up to 30% off at mophie)
- Dual USB-C/USB-A 32W car charger: $29.95 (at Apple or up to 30% off at mophie soon)
- Dual USB-C 40W car charger: $34.95 (at Apple or up to 30% off at mophie soon)
9to5Mac’s mophie reviews
For a look at some of mophie’s best Apple accessories, check out our in-depth reviews:
- Review: This mophie 3-in-1 is the quintessential travel charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods
- Review: Mophie brings MagSafe to a foldable and flexible stand for your iPhone
- Review: Mophie MagSafe-compatible Snap+ Powerstation Stand offers versatility and 10,000 mAh battery
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.