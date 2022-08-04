mophie launches powerstation pro, speedport 120 4-port GaN charger, dual USB-C car chargers; available at Apple

mophie is out with five new Apple accessories today from a sharp portable battery that can power up a MacBook to a new 4-port 120W GaN charger, to a fresh lineup of single and dual USB-C car chargers. Along with direct availability, the new accessories are all being sold by Apple.

mophie powerstation pro

First up, the powerstation pro is a lightweight but large capacity 20,000 mAh power bank. It’s wrapped in mophie’s signature gray fabric and can power up 2 devices at a time with up to 45W output. That’s enough to power most MacBook Air models at full speed and can also power up MacBook Pro notebooks – but at a slightly slower speed than normal.

powerstation pro features:

Up to 45W Fast Charge – shared if charging two devices simultaneously

20,000 mAh battery

Reliable, on-the-go power

Charge two devices at once

USB-C PD input/output

LED power indicator

Premium fabric finish

Price: $149.95 (at Apple or up to 30% off at mophie soon)

speedport 120

Next up, the mophie speedport 120 4-port GaN wall charger offers lots of flexibility and 120W of total power in a compact package.

120W 4-port GaN fast wall charger

Made with Galium Nitride (GaN) technology

3x USB-C PD ports and 1x USB-A port so you can charge up to 4 Apple devices

USB-C cable included

Off-wall design frees outlet space

Includes a strap for cable management

Price: $99.95 (at Apple or up to 30% off at mophie soon)

New USB-C car chargers

The other three new releases from mophie today are USB-C car chargers. There’s a compact 20W USB-C model, a dual USB-C/A 32W version, and a 40W dual USB-C model.

All three have a premium anodized aluminum finish and feature a compact design.

