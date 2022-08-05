9to5Mac Happy Hour 393: iPhone 14 always-on details, more App Store ads, iPadOS 16 delayed

Benjamin and Zac catch up on Apple’s quarterly earnings results from last week, and bemoan the ongoing expansion of Apple’s ad business. iPadOS 16 will also reportedly be delayed until October for the first time. There are also iOS 16 always-on display leaks and Apple Studio Display woes to discuss.
- Apple Studio Display firmware 15.5 drops amid speaker problem complaints
- Rumored 10th-generation iPad schematics show new rear camera module design, flat edge chassis, no headphone jack?
- Apple delaying iPadOS 16 release to October; iOS 16 still expected in September
- Hiring trends indicate Apple plans to significantly expand its ads business
- AAPL investors need to see inside the company’s “$70 billion black box,” say analysts
- Apple preps Android switchers for iPhone 14 with new explainer video
- $50 gift card with Apple TV purchase promotion available again at the US Apple Store, also launches in other countries
- Apple overhauls iPhone checkout experience with larger images, focus on trade-ins, more
- Apple expanding App Store ads from search to ‘Today’ tab and more
