Concept: Apple’s Contacts app needs a new identity on macOS

One of the controversial changes in macOS Ventura is the new System Settings application, which takes the place of the iconic System Preferences app. Another macOS app overdue for a revamp is Contacts, and a new concept from Basic Apple Guy imagines what that might look like…

As Basic Apple Guy explains, the Contacts app on macOS today is quite similar to the Address Book app from way back in 2003. The apps share a similar three-column interface with contact cards for each person, based on the vCard standard that was first introduced in 1996.

Based on the 1996 vCard standard, the Address Book app (now Contacts) looks and functions much the same today as it did back in 2003. You might reason that maybe that’s because in 2003, it evolved into its ultimate form, and there’s simply no way it can improve, but that’s hardly the case. Despite advances in machine learning and neural engines, Contacts seems to have rebuffed any upgrades or intelligence, remaining as sterile an app heading into 2023 as it was in 2003. This project is my attempt to create a better, more intelligent, modern Contacts app for macOS.

The concept focuses on enhancing the existing Contacts app with design updates, new intelligence capabilities, and features that have become commonplace in other system apps from Apple. This includes a new sidebar that adds Siri Suggestions, Upcoming Events, Favorites, contact groups, and shared and subscription contact options.

For example, a Siri Suggestions feature in Contacts could intelligently aggregate “contact-related details across system apps and aggregates them into a convenient menu to improve the information.”

Meanwhile, shared and subscription contact options would allow you to “share contact groups amongst family members and the ability to subscribe to contact directories.”

Other new features imagined in this concept include better support for family relationships, upcoming events, profile pictures, new features for businesses, and much more. The full concept is available over on the Basic Apple Guy website.

