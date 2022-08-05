Latest Twitter for Mac update fixes crashing bug that made the app unusable

Earlier this week, multiple Twitter users reported that the official Twitter app for Mac was crashing at launch. The reasons were unclear, and there wasn’t much that users could do as a workaround, but luckily the latest Twitter for Mac update fixes the crashing bug.

Twitter for Mac crashing at launch

Version 19.9.21 of the Twitter app for macOS seems to fix the bug that was affecting many Mac users. While the release notes do not specify what’s new with the update, tests conducted by 9to5Mac show that the app no longer crashes at launch.

With the previous version, the app crashed immediately after being opened. In some cases, it would crash silently after a few seconds or minutes. The bug wasn’t related to a specific Apple software, as it had been impacting users across multiple macOS versions, including the latest macOS Ventura beta.

Some users were able to reopen the Twitter app for Mac after deleting and reinstalling the app. However, the fix was temporary and the bug would happen again after some time. Luckily, everything seems to have been fixed now.

Twitter for Mac is available for free on the App Store. It requires a Mac computer running macOS Big Sur 11.0 or later.

More about Twitter

Twitter recently announced some updates coming soon to the social network. First, the company revealed its plans to launch a revamped version of the Twitter Spaces live audio platform, which will let users find Spaces by topic, much like podcasts. In addition, business profiles on Twitter can now add location and contact information to their profile.

You can read more about what’s new on Twitter here on 9to5Mac.

