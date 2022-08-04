Twitter now lets any business add location and contact info to its profile

Back in June, Twitter began rolling out a new feature called “Location Spotlight” to a limited number of professional accounts so that these accounts could have location and contact information on their profile. Starting today, Twitter now lets any business account use the new Location Spotlight feature.

As reported by TechCrunch, Location Spotlight was only available to users located in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. From now on, the feature will be available to all business accounts around the world. Twitter said that these options aim to make it easier for consumers to reach businesses directly from the social network.

Regular Twitter users can only add a URL and a brief location to a profile. However, with Location Spotlight, Twitter expands these options with phone number, email, and full address. With just a tap, a user visiting a professional Twitter profile can call or text that business, or even see its exact location on a map.

This extra information is displayed just below the profile bio. In addition, Twitter teased some other new features coming soon for professional accounts, including a “Professional Home” that will work as a hub to show statistics about a business profile. This feature is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

We are proud of the foundation we’ve laid with the initial suite of products we’ve unveiled to date and we’re excited to continue introducing new ways to help professionals achieve business success on Twitter.

More recently, Twitter also announced that it has been working on a major revamp for its Spaces live audio platform. Among the changes, users will be able to find live Spaces by topic, much like podcasts. However, it’s unclear when the revamped Spaces will be made available to users.

